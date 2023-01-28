Contests
Bengals fans prepare for AFC Championship in Kansas City.

By Frank Marzullo
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 12:42 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Bengals fans are preparing for Sunday’s AFC Championship game against the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

Some fans are flying, some are driving, and some live in Kansas City, but all are ready to bring Who Dey Nation to Arrowhead Stadium.

Tom Allen describes what it’s like being a die-hard Bengals fan living in Kansas City.

“Well, for a long time, I think they kind of gave us pitty, but now they’re pretty scared and frustrated, so we got to be a little bit careful with the banner right now because you never know what you’re coming across.”

Allen says that they represented the Bengals and the country on the field in 2007 with the American Legion Riders.

“We got to present the colors before a chiefs game. It was in 07′ when Cincinnati came to town. So I got to ride on the field, and I think that’s the only time it’s been done on motorcycles. So that was a fun time,” Allen said.

The Cincinnati Bengals fans have arrived, Tom and Tony are brothers who live here in Kansas City.

More fans will be arriving in Kansas City on Saturday. The Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport announced that they had added a nonstop flight from CVG to the Kansas City International Airport.

The flight will leave at 1 p.m. Eastern Time and will arrive at 1:50 p.m. Central Time.

Others will be hitting the road for the nine-hour drive.

