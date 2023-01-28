Cincinnati leaders, activists react to Tyre Nichols Memphis police video

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Cincinnati leaders and activists are reacting to the video that the City of Memphis released of Tyre Nichols being beaten by five Memphis police officers.

The disturbing footage was released one day after officers were charged with his death.

Below are the statements from local leaders and activists.

My statement following the tragic death of Tyre Nichols: pic.twitter.com/wrvMJq9sEI — Aftab Pureval (@AftabPureval) January 27, 2023

The Cincinnati chapter of the NAACP released this statement:

The video of Trye Nichols being beaten at the hands of police is heart-wrenching. How many times do we have to see our unarmed African American brothers and sisters being killed at the hands of bad police officers who have taken an oath to protect and serve those in the community. It does not matter the race or ethnicity of the officers, we stand against police brutality period. We will continue to fight and stand up to protect citizens against bad policing and against police brutality. Every officer involved in this incident need to face the bars of justice. Our thoughts and prayers are with his mother, his stepfather, and his family at this time. We join with out National Action Network National President and Founder, Rev. Al Sharpton, who will deliver the eulogy for Tyre Nichols and our chapters across the country to demand justice. We are asking for justice and the passing of the Federal George Floyd Justice in Policing Act.

Cincinnati Police Department:

The Cincinnati Police Department will always honor and respect everyone’s first amendment right. At anytime when an assembly of peaceful protests or civil unrest occur, CPD has a plan and procedures in place for each event.

Additionally, the following statement from Police Chief Teresa Theetge:

“As your Police Chief, I want to reassure the citizens of Cincinnati that CPD will remain committed to our partnerships with the community and continue to maintain our high standards of treating everyone with dignity and respect because of the department’s culture, procedures, and training we have in place.”

Cincinnati Underground Railroad Freedom Center:

Today, we find ourselves in a shockingly familiar situation: a nation in mourning over the unjust and brutal death of a person at the hands of law enforcement. A death captured on bodycam footage that family, friends and an entire nation is pained to relive in gritty, heart wrenching detail. A death that, once again, shows the dire need for changes in law enforcement. As the family and loved ones of Tyre Nichols grieve his loss, we must come together and demand better of our nation and of law enforcement – better training, better procedures, better accountability. We must demand that our law enforcement serves and protects ALL people.

The murder of Mr. Nichols is a painful reminder that this is an issue that cuts across color lines. It is proven to be a systemic issue: our law enforcement is failing us too often. For years we have demanded improved, equitable police-community relations. For years we have demanded implicit bias training. For years we have demanded accountability. It’s past time we take a closer look at the institution of law enforcement and make a concerted police-community effort to ensure there are no more shattered communities, no more empty chairs, no more grieving families.

Change must come from within these systems, and we must demand it. We encourage people to make their voices heard - by peacefully protesting, by contacting their legislators, by contacting their police departments to begin meaningful conversations that result in positive change. We expect, and hope, law enforcement around the country will respect individuals’ constitutional right to peacefully assemble.

We are pleased to see the Memphis DA fulfill the duties of their office and work to hold the officers involved in Mr. Nichols’s death accountable. We now call upon our criminal justice system to uphold its responsibility under the law with the expectation that Mr. Nichols’s family and loved ones, and the entire nation, can be confident that we will find true justice as we continue the pursuit of unwavering accountability in our law enforcement and criminal justice systems.

Hearts are broken. Communities are grieving. Emotions are raw. But we must not shut those emotions down; we must use them to inspire thoughtful action. We must not let this moment pass without demanding real action to improve law enforcement training, procedures and community relations.

