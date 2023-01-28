Jeff Ruby to hand out cigars to Bengals fans in Kansas City

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Jeff Ruby Culinary Entertainment bus is on the way to Kansas City for the Bengals’ second straight AFC Championship game with a giveaway for lucky fans.

The bus will roll into Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City with 500 custom Jeff Ruby cigars on board to pass out to Bengals fans prior to the game, according to Katherine Nero, Director of Media at Game Day Communications.

The Jeff Ruby bus will be at Bengal Jim’s tailgate Sunday behind Kauffman stadium, the baseball stadium next to Arrowhead Stadium, Nero confirmed.

Members of the Ruby family will give away “The Bad Ass,” a medium Honduran Gordo, and the “Jeff Ruby Toro,” a medium Honduran Toro.

The cigars are free to Bengals fans while supplies last.

Both cigars were hand-rolled exclusively for Jeff Ruby and are also sold at Jeff Ruby restaurants.

Kickoff time for the Bengals-Chiefs’ AFC Championship game is slated for 6:30 p.m. ET.

