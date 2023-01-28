Contests
Showers Return To The Tri-State

By Catherine Bodak
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 8:31 AM EST
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The weekend is mild with a mix of sun and clouds on Saturday. On Sunday, lights showers will work their way back into the forecast Sunday morning. For folks tailgating in the tri-state Sunday, the rain will be light, but afternoon temperatures will be in the lower 40s.

KANSAS CITY GAME-DEY FORECAST: There will be a few morning snow showers in Kansas City with temperatures in the teens and low 20s with mostly cloudy skies during the day and blustery conditions. Wind chills will be in the single digits with temperatures during the game in the teens. Bundle-up if you are heading to Arrowhead Stadium!

Back in the tri-state, next week will start off dry with clouds and afternoon highs in the 30s. Moisture in the form of rain and snow moves back in Tuesday before much colder air arrives late next week.

