Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Coffee Talk

Bengals, Chiefs fans come together through adoption

By Ken Brown
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 1:35 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, MO (WXIX) -Two families, each cheering on two different teams Sunday, share a common bond through adoption.

Sonya Fultz is a Cincinnati Bengals fan, and Cindy Swatek is a Kansas City Chiefs fan who both adopted children 12 years ago from Guatemala while working to raise money for organizations there.

Even though their families are bonded through adoption, they are forever connected through football.

Swatek, a Cheifs season ticket holder, knew after the Bengals and Chiefs’ last wins last week that she and her husband would welcome the Fulz’s into their house with a not-so-Cincinnati style.

“We made sure all of our Chief’s flags were hanging out front when they arrived. We hung up flags inside our house. We made sure all of the LED lights were turned to red inside the room they were staying in. They have blankets on their bed that are Chief’s blankets… just wanted to welcome them to Kansas City,” Swatek said.

Despite the football rivalry, the children know they are forever bonded.

“We’ve traveled back to Guatemala together. They know that we’re friends for life. It doesn’t matter who we root for. At the end of the day, we raise our kids together, and we want our kids to know that we’re proud of them, and we’re proud of our Cincinnati Bengals,” Fultz said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mayor Aftab Pureval stirred the pot ahead of the AFC Championship Game
Aftab backtracks on viral video dragging Kansas City, the Chiefs
FILE - Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce smiles before the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game...
Kelce listed as ‘questionable’ for Chiefs vs. Bengals
AMBER ALERT: 1 twin found, 1 still missing after Columbus car theft
Columbus police: 6-month-old twin of Ohio Amber Alert in December died Saturday night
Elaine Uykimpang Bentz and Erik Bentz.
Downtown Cincinnati restaurant nominated for Best Restaurant in the country
FILE - McDonald's sign
Free McDonald’s for the Bengals game? Here’s how

Latest News

AFC Championship Game
Bengals, Chiefs fans filled with anticipation ahead playoff game
Chad Johnson was in the stands with fans for the Bengals’ Week 1 game against the Pittsburgh...
Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson leaves at least $1,000 in tips ahead of AFC Championship game
Bengals' player teams with HS friend for The Cincy Hats Project to help charity
Bengals' player teams with HS friend for The Cincy Hats Project to help charity
Bengals QB Joe Burrow arrives in Kansas City wearing a pink shirt with that says "Sorry." The...
Joe Burrow wears Sorry in Advance’s pink bear shirt with pink denim jacket in Kansas City