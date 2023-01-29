Bengals, Chiefs fans come together through adoption

KANSAS CITY, MO (WXIX) -Two families, each cheering on two different teams Sunday, share a common bond through adoption.

Sonya Fultz is a Cincinnati Bengals fan, and Cindy Swatek is a Kansas City Chiefs fan who both adopted children 12 years ago from Guatemala while working to raise money for organizations there.

Even though their families are bonded through adoption, they are forever connected through football.

Swatek, a Cheifs season ticket holder, knew after the Bengals and Chiefs’ last wins last week that she and her husband would welcome the Fulz’s into their house with a not-so-Cincinnati style.

“We made sure all of our Chief’s flags were hanging out front when they arrived. We hung up flags inside our house. We made sure all of the LED lights were turned to red inside the room they were staying in. They have blankets on their bed that are Chief’s blankets… just wanted to welcome them to Kansas City,” Swatek said.

Despite the football rivalry, the children know they are forever bonded.

“We’ve traveled back to Guatemala together. They know that we’re friends for life. It doesn’t matter who we root for. At the end of the day, we raise our kids together, and we want our kids to know that we’re proud of them, and we’re proud of our Cincinnati Bengals,” Fultz said.

