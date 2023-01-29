“They gotta play us”: How the rallying cry came to be

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The Bengals coach who came up with the phrase “They gotta play us” discusses how the phrase came about.

Mark Duffner says that the phrase started in Nashville when the Bengals beat the Titans.

Zac Taylor’s message in that game was these teams “gotta play us.”

