Bengals fans ready for AFC Championship game

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) gestures after carrying the ball in the first quarter during the AFC championship NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.(Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer)
By Tricia Macke
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 3:00 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Bengals fans are ready for their favorite Who Dey team to take on the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC Championship game Sunday evening at Arrowhead Stadium.

Some fans even took it a step further by predicting the score.

Even FOX19 NOW’s Dan Wells got in on the Bengals Who Dey action.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

