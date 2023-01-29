Contests
Joe Burrow wears Sorry in Advance’s pink bear shirt with pink denim jacket in Kansas City

By Dave Clark
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 11:15 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (CINCINNATI ENQUIRER) -Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow arrived in Kansas City ahead of Sunday’s AFC Championship rematch with the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium wearing pink denim, with a pink bear T-shirt wearing a shirt that says, “Sorry,” our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer says.

The bear is holding a red tag that reads, “Sorry in Advance.”

While we don’t know what the bear on the shirt or Burrow might be apologizing for, we do know Sorry in Advance is the name of the clothing line that makes the shirt, which is being sold for $58 on its official website.

Here was the Bengals’ tweet about what Burrow wore:

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Bengals' player teams with HS friend for The Cincy Hats Project to help charity
Joe Burrow arrives in Kansas City with "Sorry in Advance" pink bear shirt
How does Queen City compare against City of Fountains
Bengals fans in KC give their playoff predictions
