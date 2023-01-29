Contests
Local establishments prepare for Bengals-Chiefs playoff game

Fans at Lucius Q watch the Bengals during the playoff season.
Fans at Lucius Q watch the Bengals during the playoff season.
By Lauren Minor and Ken Baker
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 1:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Several establishments in the Cincinnati area are preparing for the AFC Championship game Sunday.

Lucius Q will be offering .98-cent wings for the game Sunday night.

Owner of Nell’s Barbershop in Florence, KY, Darnell Bonner, says that he has cut many of the Bengals players’ hair.

