Middletown police apprehend bank robbery suspect

MIDDLETOWN (WXIX) - A man suspected of robbing a bank in Middletown on Tuesday was apprehended by police Friday, according to a spokesperson from the Middletown Division of Police.

Police say that Morgan Steinle, 27, of Middletown, was apprehended for the robbery at Lebanon Citizens National Bank on Marie Drive on Tuesday.

Steinle was taken into custody on Friday morning for questioning, according to Middletown police.

He was charged with second-degree felony robbery and is in the Middletown City Jail, Middletown Municipal Court documents show.

Steinle will appear in court on Feb. 3 at 9 a.m.

