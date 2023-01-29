Contests
Rain showers Sunday morning ahead of cool down

Showers will be intermittent in the afternoon
Rain showers move in late Saturday night into Sunday in the FOX19 NOW viewing area.
By Ethan Emery
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 7:32 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Saturday night will have clouds increase with rain showers developing around midnight and continue into early Sunday morning. Overnight lows will be warm in the low-to-mid 40s.

The steady rain showers will end around dawn as drier air moves in. However, intermittent showers will continue in the afternoon under mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be warm, though not as warm as Saturday with the thermometer topping off in the upper 40s. Keep the umbrella nearby if you are tailgating in the tri-state, and though you may need to use it part of the day, you’ll be rain-free for most of the day. Expect wet roads and yards for the majority of the day, however, due to cloud cover keeping moisture at the surface rather than drying out completely.

KANSAS CITY GAME-DEY FORECAST: There will be a few morning snow flurries in Kansas City with temperatures in the teens and low 20s with mostly cloudy skies during the day and blustery conditions. Wind chills will be in the single digits with temperatures during the game in the teens. Bundle-up if you are heading to Arrowhead Stadium!

Back in the tri-state, a few rain showers will develop Sunday night with more rain showers redeveloping during the day Monday with highs in the upper 30s. Given that temperatures will be just above freezing Monday morning, most of this will be rain. However, some spots in northern portions of the FOX19 NOW viewing area may see a wintry mix. Monday night will have a few snow flurries possible with lows tumbling down in the lower 20s.

Tuesday through Thursday will be mostly cloudy and chilly with highs in the 30s and lows in the teens and low 20s. Drier air moves in late week into next weekend with seasonable highs in the upper 30s and low 40s under partly cloudy skies.

