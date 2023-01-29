Report: Chiefs’ star Travis Kelce active for AFC Championship

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce is active for Sunday’s AFC Championship game against the Cincinnati Bengals, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

A few hours before the game, FOX NFL’s Jay Glazer reported Kelce was going to be a game-time decision because of a back injury.

Kelce was out on the field running and cutting pregame, so the Chiefs declared he is well enough to play.

Travis Kelce is on the field doing some sprinting and cutting. #Bengals #Chiefs @fox19 — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) January 29, 2023

