Report: Chiefs’ star Travis Kelce active for AFC Championship

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrates his touchdown against the...
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrates his touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)(Ed Zurga | AP)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 2:53 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce is active for Sunday’s AFC Championship game against the Cincinnati Bengals, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

A few hours before the game, FOX NFL’s Jay Glazer reported Kelce was going to be a game-time decision because of a back injury.

Kelce was out on the field running and cutting pregame, so the Chiefs declared he is well enough to play.

