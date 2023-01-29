Report: Chiefs’ star Travis Kelce active for AFC Championship
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 2:53 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce is active for Sunday’s AFC Championship game against the Cincinnati Bengals, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
A few hours before the game, FOX NFL’s Jay Glazer reported Kelce was going to be a game-time decision because of a back injury.
Kelce was out on the field running and cutting pregame, so the Chiefs declared he is well enough to play.
