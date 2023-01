CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce is a game-time decision for the AFC Championship due to a back injury, according to a FOX NFL’s Jay Glazer.

FOX: There is real danger #Chiefs TE Travis Kelce misses the #Bengals game.



The team first needs to "see him run" before knowing if he'll play.



He's a game-time decision. pic.twitter.com/j2jhyKWK0z — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 29, 2023

