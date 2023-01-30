Arizona requests to interview Bengals’ Anarumo, Callahan: Per report

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Arizona Cardinals have put in requests to interview Bengals’ defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo and offensive coordinator Brian Callahan for their head coach opening, according to two NFL insiders.

Anarumo has yet to get an interview for a head coaching opportunity despite league-wide praise for his defensive schemes during the Bengals’ playoff run.

The Bengals’ defensive coordinator is reportedly now getting the chance, which many, including head coach Zac Taylor, say Anarumo deserves.

“He’d be a great head coach,” Taylor said after the Bengals’ defense stifled the Buffalo Bills’ offense. “He’s extremely smart. He has the player’s best interests in mind. He wants to put them in the best position to succeed.”

NFL Network’s Peter Schrager reported the Cardinals submitted an interview request for Anarumo.

It was Schrager last week who spoke Anarumo’s praises.

“You’d be hard-pressed arguing that he hasn’t been the best defensive coordinator over the past two seasons,” Schrager said. “He’s silenced Mahomes multiple times. He’s silenced Josh Allen. And he does it in silence. You don’t hear sound bites from him. He’s not a self-promoter.”

Perhaps Anarumo’s best trait has been his ability to get his guys to play their best in the biggest moments.

In seven playoff games under Anarumo, the Bengals’ defense has allowed on average 18 points a game. In five of those seven games, the defense has forced multiple turnovers.

On the other side of the ball, Callahan will also get a chance to interview for the head coach opening in Arizona, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan observes a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, at the Paycor Stadium practice fields in Cincinnati. (Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer)

Callahan is also a candidate to become the new head coach of the Indianapolis Colts. The 38-year-old coordinator interviewed with the Colts back on Jan. 20.

Callahan has 13 years of experience coaching in the NFL and is the son of former Raiders head coach Bill Callahan.

He came to Cincinnati in 2019 as part of Taylor’s staff.

In four seasons with the Bengals, Callahan has helped elevate the Bengals’ offense to top 10 rankings.

During the 2022 regular season, the Bengals’ offense ranked 8th in yards per game with 360.5 and 7th in points per game at 26.1. Cincinnati was 5th in the NFL in 2022 for passing yards per game at 265.

