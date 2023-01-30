Bengals offseason: Calculating Burrow’s possible new contract; Free agents
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Bengals will have a busy offseason with several key players set to become free agents, and of course, working on the massive contract to keep Joe Burrow in Cincinnati.
The 2022-23 season ended Sunday in Kansas City with a 20-23 loss to the Chiefs.
Now, the Bengals’ front office turns its attention to the offseason to improve the roster they’ve constructed around Burrow and their young stars.
The defensive secondary has several upcoming unrestricted free agents:
- Jessie Bates III
- Bates, 25, played this season on the franchise tag
- Vonn Bell
- Elip Apple
- Tre Flowers
Other players set to become unrestricted free agents include Germaine Pratt, Hayden Hurst and Samaje Perine.
Getting Burrow to resign a new deal will surely be a top priority for general manager Mike Brown.
The 26-year-old is entering the final year of his rookie contract.
Burrow is one of the NFL’s top quarterbacks, leading Cincinnati to Super Bowl LVI and consecutive AFC Championship game appearances.
His next contract will be a reflection of his performance.
Burrow’s calculated market value, according to Spotrac, is six years at $264,002,724. The average salary of that calculated contract is $44 million, which would make Burrow the NFL’s sixth-highest player.
The $44 million salary for Burrow would be more than Buffalo’s Josh Allen, but less than Arizona’s Kyler Murray, Cleveland’s Deshaun Watson and Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes.
Burrow has outperformed both Murray and Watson the last two seasons, especially when considering team success.
Below is a breakdown of each quarterbacks’ averages for the two seasons prior to signing their new contracts.
|Player
|Pass yards/game
|Pass TD/game
|Pass interception/game
|Completion %
|Passer rating
|Rush yards/game
|Rating
|Joe Burrow (2021-22)
|283.94
|2.16
|0.81
|69.35
|104.53
|11.72
|91.2
|Kyler Murray (2020-21)
|258.6
|1.67
|0.73
|68.22
|97.43
|41.4
|83.6
|Deshaun Watson (2019-20)
|279.84
|1.9
|0.61
|68.75
|105.18
|27.65
|86.45
Burrow has given no indication he wants to leave Cincinnati.
In fact, ahead of the Bengals’ wild card game against the Baltimore Ravens, he told NBC Sports’ Maria Taylor he wants to spend his entire career in Cincinnati.
There are other important players the Bengals will have to think about when working out other deals.
Key players like Tee Higgins, Joe Mixon, Trey Hendrickson and DJ Reader will go into the 2023-24 season on the final year of their contracts.
The Bengals have the No. 29 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
