Bengals offseason: Calculating Burrow’s possible new contract; Free agents

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Bengals will have a busy offseason with several key players set to become free agents, and of course, working on the massive contract to keep Joe Burrow in Cincinnati.

The 2022-23 season ended Sunday in Kansas City with a 20-23 loss to the Chiefs.

Now, the Bengals’ front office turns its attention to the offseason to improve the roster they’ve constructed around Burrow and their young stars.

The defensive secondary has several upcoming unrestricted free agents:

Jessie Bates III Bates, 25, played this season on the franchise tag

Vonn Bell

Elip Apple

Tre Flowers

Other players set to become unrestricted free agents include Germaine Pratt, Hayden Hurst and Samaje Perine.

Getting Burrow to resign a new deal will surely be a top priority for general manager Mike Brown.

The 26-year-old is entering the final year of his rookie contract.

Burrow is one of the NFL’s top quarterbacks, leading Cincinnati to Super Bowl LVI and consecutive AFC Championship game appearances.

His next contract will be a reflection of his performance.

Burrow’s calculated market value, according to Spotrac, is six years at $264,002,724. The average salary of that calculated contract is $44 million, which would make Burrow the NFL’s sixth-highest player.

The $44 million salary for Burrow would be more than Buffalo’s Josh Allen, but less than Arizona’s Kyler Murray, Cleveland’s Deshaun Watson and Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes.

Burrow has outperformed both Murray and Watson the last two seasons, especially when considering team success.

Below is a breakdown of each quarterbacks’ averages for the two seasons prior to signing their new contracts.

Player Pass yards/game Pass TD/game Pass interception/game Completion % Passer rating Rush yards/game Rating Joe Burrow (2021-22) 283.94 2.16 0.81 69.35 104.53 11.72 91.2 Kyler Murray (2020-21) 258.6 1.67 0.73 68.22 97.43 41.4 83.6 Deshaun Watson (2019-20) 279.84 1.9 0.61 68.75 105.18 27.65 86.45

Burrow has given no indication he wants to leave Cincinnati.

In fact, ahead of the Bengals’ wild card game against the Baltimore Ravens, he told NBC Sports’ Maria Taylor he wants to spend his entire career in Cincinnati.

My plan is to be here my whole career. Hopefully [head coach Zac Taylor] is here my whole career. And hopefully, a lot of our guys are around for as long as they can be. I have a lot of confidence in our front office, doing their jobs in the offseason. I mean, we’ve drafted well, we’ve brought in great free agents. We’ve claimed guys off waivers that have made a real impact on our team. So I think we have one of the best front offices in the league, and Zac, in my opinion, is the best head coach in the league and so that gives me a lot of confidence that I can go out there and say that.

There are other important players the Bengals will have to think about when working out other deals.

Key players like Tee Higgins, Joe Mixon, Trey Hendrickson and DJ Reader will go into the 2023-24 season on the final year of their contracts.

Some big name 2024 free agents (not named Burrow) to begin thinking about:



Tee Higgins

Joe Mixon

Tyler Boyd

Logan Wilson

Chidobe Awuzie

Trey Hendrickson

DJ Reader — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) January 30, 2023

The Bengals have the No. 29 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

