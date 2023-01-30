Zac Taylor: ‘Proud of this team’ after heartbreaking loss in Kansas City

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Bengals season ended in heartbreak in the final moments of the AFC Championship game.

The Kansas City Chiefs’ 45-yard field goal was the go-ahead score to keep the Bengals from reaching their second straight Super Bowl. The Bengals lost 20-23.

Head coach Zac Taylor said after the game, “proud of this team. Proud of these men.”

"We love representing our city and our fanbase, and it's just time to get back to work." #WhoDey pic.twitter.com/76k1AILlLy — FOX19 NOW (@FOX19) January 30, 2023

"Our goal is to win the Super Bowl." #WhoDey pic.twitter.com/krGOw12dom — FOX19 NOW (@FOX19) January 30, 2023

Joe Burrow on getting a head start on preparations for next year: "Every loss, you learn from." #WhoDey pic.twitter.com/6Oj8yvQ6N1 — FOX19 NOW (@FOX19) January 30, 2023

Joe Burrow: Kansas City defense had a good plan to get 1-on-1 match-ups and they did a good job with it. #Bengals pic.twitter.com/f2Dyor3V9e — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) January 30, 2023

The offseason now begins for the Bengals as they look to improve on a roster filled with young talent.

Among the offseason questions facing the Bengals is what to do with safety Jessie Bates. He played the season on the franchise tag and will become a free agent in the offseason.

We will be back. pic.twitter.com/WppALPWibK — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) January 30, 2023

