Zac Taylor: ‘Proud of this team’ after heartbreaking loss in Kansas City
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Bengals season ended in heartbreak in the final moments of the AFC Championship game.
The Kansas City Chiefs’ 45-yard field goal was the go-ahead score to keep the Bengals from reaching their second straight Super Bowl. The Bengals lost 20-23.
Head coach Zac Taylor said after the game, “proud of this team. Proud of these men.”
The offseason now begins for the Bengals as they look to improve on a roster filled with young talent.
Among the offseason questions facing the Bengals is what to do with safety Jessie Bates. He played the season on the franchise tag and will become a free agent in the offseason.
