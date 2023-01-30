Burglary, theft, sexual imposition reported at UC residence hall, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - University of Cincinnati police are investigating multiple incidents that happened on Jan. 29 in Daniels Hall, according to a campus alert.

UCPD says there were three reported burglary incidents, one reported theft incident, and one reported sexual imposition that are all believed to involve the same suspects.

Police say the suspects are all believed to be male juveniles.

No further information has been released at this time.

