Cincinnati mayor responds to Travis Kelce’s ‘jabroni’ remark

Mayor Aftab Pureval stirred the pot ahead of the AFC Championship Game
Mayor Aftab Pureval stirred the pot ahead of the AFC Championship Game(Amanda Rossman/The Enquirer)
By Natalya Daoud
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 10:59 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval says he “deserved” the comments from Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce during the AFC Championship trophy presentation.

“I got some wise words for that Cincinnati mayor... know your role and shut your mouth, ya jabroni,” Kelce shouted from the podium late Sunday.

Kelce’s comments were in response to Mayor Pureval’s video last Friday in which he called for a DNA test to confirm whether or not Joe Burrow is Patrick Mahomes’ father.

“Whereas Joseph Lee Burrow, who’s 3-0 against Mahomes, has been asked by officials to take a paternity test to (confirm) whether or not he’s his father...And whereas Kansas City is named after its neighboring state, which is, you know, just kind of weird,” Pureval said.

Pureval and Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas were “smack talking” all week on social media leading up to the AFC Championship game.

“Every Cincinnatian I’ve met became a Bengals fan like 18 months ago,” Lucas said. “We (Chiefs fans) have been the most dedicated fan base in the league for years, so I welcome the mayor; I hope they spend lots of money, all of that, but ya know, just stop with it, right?”

In addition, the Kansas City mayor called out Burrow for not having a Super Bowl ring, unlike Mahomes.

Pureval also delivered messages not only to Lucas but also to Cincinnatians.

After making a friendly bet with one another, Pureval said that “Mayor Q” delivered him Kansas City chili and some clothing that was “really quite tired.”

“Let’s start with the clothing... I really saw this as a cry for help for Mayor Q because [he] needs some fashion help from Cincinnati,” Pureval said during the Bengals flag raising at City Hall.

In return, the Cincinnati Mayor will deliver a coveted black Bengals bomber jacket from local business Black Owned Outerwear that is also reversible to match the team’s all-white uniforms and a six-pack of Rhinegeist beer.

