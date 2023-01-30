Contests
Cincinnati police search for woman after she vanishes from walk

Police are searching for Kimberly Goddard, 62, after she went missing Saturday.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 1:53 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Cincinnati police are searching for a woman who went missing after taking a walk in the City of Wyoming area on Saturday afternoon.

Police say Kimberly Goddard, 62, was last seen in the 200 block of Seymour Avenue around 2:30 p.m.

Officers say she may be in her mother’s white 2018 Jeep Renegade with an Ohio license plate of JOB8137.

Goddard also may have a handgun, police said.

Officers say Goddard was last seen wearing a black windbreaker and a pink shirt.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Cincinnati Police District Four at 513-569-8600.

