Cold but quiet weather this week

By Ashley Smith
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 12:50 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - After a foggy and damp morning, drier weather is beginning to move back into the region. We may see some lingering drizzle or flurries but it will not be impactful.

Tonight will turn dry and cold. Low 22.

There will be a few flurries around in the morning in some spots, especially south of the I71-I75 split in Kentucky. Otherwise tomorrow will be mostly cloudy and cold. Highs will be near freezing in the afternoon. Wednesday is cold again but we will see some afternoon sunshine. Thursday is warmer and dry with increasing clouds.

Much of the extended forecast looks to be quiet and dry. The weekend will be dry too with warmer weather both Saturday and Sunday. That weekend warmth leads into the first part of next week with lots of sunshine Monday and a high near 50.

