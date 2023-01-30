Endangered missing adult alert issued for 78-year-old man with Alzheimer’s

DAYTON (WXIX) - A statewide Missing Adult Alert was issued by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office for a man with Alzheimer’s disease who drove away from his home Sunday afternoon.

Norman Maybury, 78, of Montgomery County, was last seen at 2 p.m. driving away from his home on N. Diamond Mill Road in a gold 2006 model Dodge Ram, and had not returned as of 8:04 p.m., the alert said.

Maybury is a white male, is 5′ 9 tall, weighs 160 lbs., and has brown hair and hazel eyes, police say.

The license plate number of the vehicle is ESS9918, according to law enforcement officials.

Montgomery Police are concerned for his safety and ask that if anyone sees Maybury or the vehicle to call 911 or 1-888-637-1113 to be transferred directly to the investigating law enforcement agency.

Norman Maybury, 78, drove away from his home at 2 p.m. in a 2006 Dodge Ram and has been missing since, according to Montgomery County Police. (Montgomery County Police)

