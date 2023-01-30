Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Coffee Talk

Endangered missing adult may be in possession of handgun, Cincinnati Police say

Police say Kimberly Goddard is an endangered missing adult and was last seen Saturday.
Police say Kimberly Goddard is an endangered missing adult and was last seen Saturday.(Cincinnati Police)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 11:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Police are in search of an endangered missing woman who may be carrying a handgun, according to District Four Police Captain, Mark Burns.

Police say that Kimberly Goddard, 62, said she was going for a walk in the City of Wyoming area Saturday and never returned.

Police believe Goddard may be in possession of her mother’s vehicle, a white 2018 Jeep Renegade with an Ohio passenger plate #JOB8137.

Her last known whereabouts were in the 200 block of Seymour Avenue in Carthage, according to police.

Goddard was described in the alert as 5′1″, 100 lbs with blue eyes and brown/blonde hair.

District Four police say she was last seen wearing a black windbreaker and a pink shirt.

Police are asking anyone with information to call District Four dispatch at 911 or 513-765-1212.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

AMBER ALERT: 1 twin found, 1 still missing after Columbus car theft
Columbus police: 6-month-old twin of December Amber Alert dies
Bengals QB Joe Burrow arrives in Kansas City wearing a pink shirt with that says "Sorry." The...
Joe Burrow wears Sorry in Advance’s pink bear shirt with pink denim jacket in Kansas City
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrates his touchdown against the...
Report: Chiefs’ star Travis Kelce active for AFC Championship
Mayor Aftab Pureval stirred the pot ahead of the AFC Championship Game
Aftab backtracks on viral video dragging Kansas City, the Chiefs
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) sets up a play in the second quarter of the AFC...
Chiefs beat the Bengals in AFC Championship Game classic

Latest News

Fans watch Kansas City Chiefs play the Cincinnati Bengals during the second half of the NFL AFC...
WATCH: Joseph Ossai speaks on heartbreaking last play
The Kansas City Chiefs kick a field goal to beat the Cincinnati Bengals 20-23 for the AFC...
Zac Taylor: ‘Proud of this team’ after heartbreaking loss in Kansas City
The winter hike series continued Saturday with folks hiking at Shawnee Lookout.
Great Parks’ Winter Hike Series features ‘comradery,’ soup and commemorative buttons
Montgomery County Police are looking for Norman Maybury, 78, who is missing and has Alzheimer's...
Endangered missing adult alert issued for 78-year-old man with Alzheimer’s