Endangered missing adult may be in possession of handgun, Cincinnati Police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Police are in search of an endangered missing woman who may be carrying a handgun, according to District Four Police Captain, Mark Burns.

Police say that Kimberly Goddard, 62, said she was going for a walk in the City of Wyoming area Saturday and never returned.

Police believe Goddard may be in possession of her mother’s vehicle, a white 2018 Jeep Renegade with an Ohio passenger plate #JOB8137.

Her last known whereabouts were in the 200 block of Seymour Avenue in Carthage, according to police.

Goddard was described in the alert as 5′1″, 100 lbs with blue eyes and brown/blonde hair.

District Four police say she was last seen wearing a black windbreaker and a pink shirt.

Police are asking anyone with information to call District Four dispatch at 911 or 513-765-1212.

