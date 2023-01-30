Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Coffee Talk

Father punched 10-month-old baby twice, mother of child: court docs

Martinez Payton
Martinez Payton(Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 8:59 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A father is accused of punching his 10-month-old son twice in the face and head, as well as the baby’s mother.

Martinez Payton, 31, of Roselawn is scheduled to appear in court Monday on one count of felonious assault and two counts of domestic violence, court records show.

Colerain Township police arrested him Saturday morning and say he fled the incident in the 3300 block of Deshler Drive.

Police wrote in affidavits he punched his baby with a closed fist twice in the face and head, creating “a substantial risk for the victim due to the victim being 10 months old.” They also allege he “poured Ginger Ale” on the baby.

The mother of their son told police at the scene that Payton slapped her on both sides of her face, struck her in the face with a closed fist, pushed her into a wall and then fled in a vehicle, according to another affidavit.

Police filed a motion asking the court to issue a temporary protection order for the victims against the suspect.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

AMBER ALERT: 1 twin found, 1 still missing after Columbus car theft
Columbus police: 6-month-old twin of December Amber Alert dies
Fans watch Kansas City Chiefs play the Cincinnati Bengals during the second half of the NFL AFC...
WATCH: Joseph Ossai speaks on heartbreaking last play
Bengals QB Joe Burrow arrives in Kansas City wearing a pink shirt with that says "Sorry." The...
Joe Burrow wears Sorry in Advance’s pink bear shirt with pink denim jacket in Kansas City
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrates his touchdown against the...
Report: Chiefs’ star Travis Kelce active for AFC Championship
Mayor Aftab Pureval stirred the pot ahead of the AFC Championship Game
Aftab backtracks on viral video dragging Kansas City, the Chiefs

Latest News

Multiple law enforcement agencies are on scene on Durrell Avenue in Wyoming early Monday. A man...
Police-involved shooting in Wyoming
Officer-involved shooting in Wyoming under investigation
Officer-involved shooting in Wyoming under investigation
Bengals fan reacts to AFC Championship loss
Bengals fan reacts to AFC Championship loss
Heavy police presence in Wyoming
Heavy police presence in Wyoming