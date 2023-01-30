Father punched 10-month-old baby twice, mother of child: court docs

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A father is accused of punching his 10-month-old son twice in the face and head, as well as the baby’s mother.

Martinez Payton, 31, of Roselawn is scheduled to appear in court Monday on one count of felonious assault and two counts of domestic violence, court records show.

Colerain Township police arrested him Saturday morning and say he fled the incident in the 3300 block of Deshler Drive.

Police wrote in affidavits he punched his baby with a closed fist twice in the face and head, creating “a substantial risk for the victim due to the victim being 10 months old.” They also allege he “poured Ginger Ale” on the baby.

The mother of their son told police at the scene that Payton slapped her on both sides of her face, struck her in the face with a closed fist, pushed her into a wall and then fled in a vehicle, according to another affidavit.

Police filed a motion asking the court to issue a temporary protection order for the victims against the suspect.

