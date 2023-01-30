Great Parks’ Winter Hike Series features ‘comradery,’ soup and commemorative buttons

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Great Parks of Hamilton County have a lineup of events for their seasonal campaign of ‘Find Your Winter Wild,’ and among those events, one of five winter hikes concluded on Saturday that brought over an estimated two hundred people to Shawnee Lookout.

Suzanne Roth, Central Region Education Manager of Great Parks of Hamilton County said that, “being outside is good for the soul, it’s good for your mental health, obviously for your physical health if you’re going to hike. So it’s really nice to be able to offer an option for people to do that,” with having events like this during the winter months.

This is the fourth of five winter hikes organized by Great Parks of Hamilton County. Roth continued:

“We do five hikes, so they start the beginning of January it’s every Saturday through the beginning of February so next week is our last hike at Miami Whitewater Forest, and the reason we do it is to get people outside this time of year.”

During the hike, guides will talk about history and nature of the trails that are traveled, with an emphasis on teaching the kids on the hike about different plants and animals you may see along the trail.

“At the end of the hike you’re rewarded with soup., so we always have an option with meat and a vegetarian option as well. (We also have) cookies; cookies are the big deal and hot chocolate,” Roth added. For this hike, the soup was chili that was also served with crackers along with the cookies.

Hikers not only received soup, but also buttons. Buttons have been handed out at the conclusion of the series in the 38 year history of the winter hike series.

“We end up with a lot of comradery too because we have people that come every single year at every single hike and they collect their button every year and it’s just a lot of fun, just a fun group of people,” Roth said of what her favorite thing was about this winter hike series.

For more details on the Miami Whitewater Forest hike along with other events in the winter season for Great Parks, you can visit their website here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.