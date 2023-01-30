Jewish and Isreali Film Festival opens at 20th Century Theatre

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - For the first time in three years, The Mayerson JCC Jewish and Israeli Film Festival opened at the 20th Century Theatre Saturday night.

The festival was put on hold due to the pandemic. This year’s festival is a hybrid of six in-person films shown throughout the city and five virtual films that give attendees an inside look at Jewish and Israeli stories through award-winning films. It also comes at a time when anti-semitism is on the rise.

“Things haven’t changed much, I mean, what you see in these themes after WWII going to all the struggles in Isreal when they are trying to create their own country hasn’t changed, it’s about the same and it’s sad but it’s relevant and you got to know about it,” said festival chair, Aaron Weiner.

Organizers say they hope the film festival will connect the community through education and entertainment.

“Even though it’s an Israeli/Jewish film festival, the concept and themes are universal,” said Frank Carroll.

Organizers said the festival has enabled people from all over Cincinnati to experience Jewish and Israeli films from across the globe.

“I do think festivals like this are important because we do have some Holocaust-themed films,” Carroll added.

Weiner’s father is a Holocaust survivor and is now 85 years old.

“He’s one of the younger Holocaust survivors and as they age it’s important to have festivals like this to share our stories, and to think and remember and think about the Holocaust,” Weiner explained. “I think it’s important to come to a cultural film festival, because once you know someone’s story, it’s hard to be indifferent to them.”

The festival runs through Mar. 1. For tickets and general information, visit MayersonJCC.org.

