Lakota school bus crashes with 48 students onboard; driver seriously hurt

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Dozens of students were onboard a Lakota School bus that crashed around 3:15 p.m. Monday, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

Bus no. 122 was leaving VanGordan Elementary when it was involved in a crash with a car near Lesourdsville-West Chester and Yamasee roads, VanGordon Elementary School said in a message to parents.

The sheriff’s office Monday night clarified there were 48 students and one driver on board the bus after dispatchers said earlier in the evening there were 53 students on board.

Ten medics were called to the bus crash scene, according to Butler County Dispatch.

None of the students were seriously injured, but the school says two students were treated for minor injuries. One of those students was transported to Cincinnati Children’s Liberty Township campus.

The driver of the car, a Nissan Altima, was trapped in the car for a half-hour before firefighters could remove him, according to the sheriff’s office. He was the lone occupant.

He suffered two broken legs and internal injuries the sheriff’s office describes as life-threatening. He had to be flown to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

The bus driver was not at fault and is ok, the sheriff’s office said.

Students were transported back to VanGorden Elementary where parents picked them up.

A tow truck just left with the school bus moments ago. @FOX19 https://t.co/sKkJPxR5hV pic.twitter.com/wWmqPvmR07 — Kendall Hyde (@KendallHydeTV) January 30, 2023

