Lakota school bus crashes with 53 students onboard

Ten medics were called to the bus crash scene, according to Butler County Dispatch.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 4:01 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Fifty-three students were onboard a Lakota School bus that crashed around 3:15 p.m. Monday, according to Butler County dispatchers.

Bus No. 122 was leaving VanGordan Elementary when it crashed into a car at the corner of Lesourdsville-West Chester and Hancock roads, VanGordon Elementary School said in a message to parents.

None of the students were seriously injured, but the school says two students are being treated for minor injuries.

It is unknown if the bus or car driver was injured.

Ten medics were called to the scene, according to Butler County Dispatch.

Students are being transported back to VanGorden Elementary, where parents can pick their children up.

