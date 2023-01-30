Large police response to Wyoming shooting

WYOMING, Ohio (WXIX) - A shooting investigation is underway in Wyoming early Monday, FOX19 NOW has confirmed.

Multiple law enforcement including Wyoming police and the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene with Durrell Avenue closed at Burns Avenue.

Police responded to the area around 1 a.m.

A man tells FOX19 NOW his 28-year-old nephew was shot in the backyard of an apartment building on Durrell Avenue after a report of a break-in and taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

FOX19 NOW 19 NOW is live at the scene and will continue to update this breaking story.

Police Investigation underway in Wyoming. One man tells me his nephew was shot this morning around 1. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/EnjSkzSb6v — Ken Baker (@KenBakerTV) January 30, 2023

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.