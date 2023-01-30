Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Coffee Talk

Large police response to Wyoming shooting

Multiple law enforcement agencies are on scene on Durrell Avenue in Wyoming early Monday. A man...
Multiple law enforcement agencies are on scene on Durrell Avenue in Wyoming early Monday. A man tells FOX19 NOW his 28-year-old nephew was shot behind a building.(FOX19 NOW)
By Ken Baker and Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 4:54 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WYOMING, Ohio (WXIX) - A shooting investigation is underway in Wyoming early Monday, FOX19 NOW has confirmed.

Multiple law enforcement including Wyoming police and the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene with Durrell Avenue closed at Burns Avenue.

Police responded to the area around 1 a.m.

A man tells FOX19 NOW his 28-year-old nephew was shot in the backyard of an apartment building on Durrell Avenue after a report of a break-in and taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

FOX19 NOW 19 NOW is live at the scene and will continue to update this breaking story.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

AMBER ALERT: 1 twin found, 1 still missing after Columbus car theft
Columbus police: 6-month-old twin of December Amber Alert dies
Bengals QB Joe Burrow arrives in Kansas City wearing a pink shirt with that says "Sorry." The...
Joe Burrow wears Sorry in Advance’s pink bear shirt with pink denim jacket in Kansas City
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrates his touchdown against the...
Report: Chiefs’ star Travis Kelce active for AFC Championship
Mayor Aftab Pureval stirred the pot ahead of the AFC Championship Game
Aftab backtracks on viral video dragging Kansas City, the Chiefs
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) sets up a play in the second quarter of the AFC...
Chiefs beat the Bengals in AFC Championship Game classic

Latest News

Fans watch Kansas City Chiefs play the Cincinnati Bengals during the second half of the NFL AFC...
WATCH: Joseph Ossai speaks on heartbreaking last play
Police say Kimberly Goddard is an endangered missing adult and was last seen Saturday.
Endangered missing adult may be in possession of handgun, Cincinnati Police say
The Kansas City Chiefs kick a field goal to beat the Cincinnati Bengals 20-23 for the AFC...
Zac Taylor: ‘Proud of this team’ after heartbreaking loss in Kansas City
The winter hike series continued Saturday with folks hiking at Shawnee Lookout.
Great Parks’ Winter Hike Series features ‘comradery,’ soup and commemorative buttons