Light wintry mix and chilly to start the work week

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cloudy skies and areas of drizzle will linger into the early overnight hours, briefly ending before a few light rain showers develop late. Overnight lows will fall into the lower 30s, leaving some areas to the north and northwest of Cincinnati dealing with a wintry mix late.

Monday will be cloudy with light rain showers transitioning over to light wintry mix of rain, sleet and snow. Though we don’t expect much, if any, accumulations of snow or sleet, a few roadways could become slick - especially bridges and overpasses. Temperatures will be steady with highs in the late morning in the mid 30s with falling temperatures just after sunset.

Monday night into Tuesday morning will have some light snow showers move into the tri-state, especially along and south of the Ohio River. Minor accumulations of around a half an inch or less are possible and may lead to a few slick spots for the morning commute Tuesday, though it won’t be a widespread issue.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy and cold with highs only in the upper 20s and low 30s. More sunshine shows up Wednesday with temperatures back in the mid 30s after a cold start with morning lows in the teens.

A brief warm up arrives Thursday with more cloud cover as the thermometer reaches the low 40s, but colder and clear conditions move in Thursday night with lows once again in the teens and low 20s. Sunshine ends the work week with afternoon temperatures near freezing, but milder air arrives next weekend along with dry conditions.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.