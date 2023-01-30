Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Coffee Talk

Light wintry mix and chilly to start the work week

Impacts will be minimal, but a few slick spots are possible
Tracking chilly conditions for the work week along with chances for wintry weather.
Tracking chilly conditions for the work week along with chances for wintry weather.(WXIX)
By Ethan Emery
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 7:31 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cloudy skies and areas of drizzle will linger into the early overnight hours, briefly ending before a few light rain showers develop late. Overnight lows will fall into the lower 30s, leaving some areas to the north and northwest of Cincinnati dealing with a wintry mix late.

Monday will be cloudy with light rain showers transitioning over to light wintry mix of rain, sleet and snow. Though we don’t expect much, if any, accumulations of snow or sleet, a few roadways could become slick - especially bridges and overpasses. Temperatures will be steady with highs in the late morning in the mid 30s with falling temperatures just after sunset.

Monday night into Tuesday morning will have some light snow showers move into the tri-state, especially along and south of the Ohio River. Minor accumulations of around a half an inch or less are possible and may lead to a few slick spots for the morning commute Tuesday, though it won’t be a widespread issue.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy and cold with highs only in the upper 20s and low 30s. More sunshine shows up Wednesday with temperatures back in the mid 30s after a cold start with morning lows in the teens.

A brief warm up arrives Thursday with more cloud cover as the thermometer reaches the low 40s, but colder and clear conditions move in Thursday night with lows once again in the teens and low 20s. Sunshine ends the work week with afternoon temperatures near freezing, but milder air arrives next weekend along with dry conditions.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

AMBER ALERT: 1 twin found, 1 still missing after Columbus car theft
Columbus police: 6-month-old twin of December Amber Alert dies
Mayor Aftab Pureval stirred the pot ahead of the AFC Championship Game
Aftab backtracks on viral video dragging Kansas City, the Chiefs
FILE - Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce smiles before the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game...
Kelce listed as ‘questionable’ for Chiefs vs. Bengals
Elaine Uykimpang Bentz and Erik Bentz.
Downtown Cincinnati restaurant nominated for Best Restaurant in the country
FILE - McDonald's sign
Free McDonald’s for the Bengals game? Here’s how

Latest News

Drizzle ends with wintry mix on the way
Showers Gradually Come To An End
Showers Gradually Come To An End
Rain showers on Sunday and Monday before a dry and cool week ahead.
Rain showers Sunday morning ahead of cool down
Mild with showers in Cincinnati... but MUCH colder in Kansas City!
Showers arrive late Saturday night and linger into Sunday