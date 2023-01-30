Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Coffee Talk

Luke Bryan announces 2023 tour

Luke Bryan performs during CMA Fest 2022 on Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Nissan Stadium in...
Luke Bryan performs during CMA Fest 2022 on Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.(Amy Harris | Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 2:51 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Luke Bryan announced a new tour Monday that will be stopping in 36 cities this year.

Tickets for Bryan’s “Country On Tour” go on sale on Friday. Members of Bryan’s “Nut House” fan club will have early access to tickets on Tuesday.

For more ticket information, visit Bryan’s website here.

Rotating opening acts include Chayce Beckham, Ashley Cooke, Jackson Dean, Tyler Braden, Jon Langston, Conner Smith, Alana Springsteen, Hailey Whitters and DJ Rock.

The following dates are included in the tour:

  • 06/15/2023 - Syracuse, New York
  • 06/16/2023 - Darien Center, New York
  • 06/17/2023 - Toronto, Ontario
  • 06/23/2023 - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  • 06/24/2023 - Holmdel, New Jersey
  • 07/06/2023 - Wantagh, New York
  • 07/07/2023 - Columbia, Maryland
  • 07/13/2023 - Hershey, Pennsylvania
  • 07/20/2023 - Portland, Oregon
  • 07/21/2023 - Wheatland, California
  • 07/22/2023 - Mountain View, California
  • 07/27/2023 - Lubbock, Texas
  • 07/28/2023 - Albuquerque, New Mexico
  • 07/29/2023 - Denver, Colorado
  • 08/04/2023 - Salt Lake City, Utah
  • 08/05/2023 - Boise, Idaho
  • 08/10/2023 - Rogers, Arkansas
  • 08/12/2023 - Nashville, Tennessee
  • 08/13/2023 - Brandon, Mississippi
  • 08/17/2023 - Cincinnati, Ohio
  • 08/18/2023 - Indianapolis, Indiana
  • 08/19/2023 - Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
  • 08/25/2023 - Evansville, Indiana
  • 08/26/2023 - St. Louis, Missouri
  • 08/28/2023 - Dallas, Texas
  • 09/29/2023 - Ft Worth, Texas
  • 09/30/2023 - Tulsa, Oklahoma
  • 10/05/2023 - Orlando, Florida
  • 10/06/2023 - Savannah, Georgia
  • 10/07/2023 - Charlotte, North Carolina
  • 10/12/2023 - Sioux Falls, South Dakota
  • 10/13/2023 - Green Bay, Wisconsin
  • 10/14/2023 - St. Paul, Minnesota
  • 10/26/2023 - Raleigh, North Carolina
  • 10/27/2023 - Charlottesville, Virginia
  • 10/28/2023 - Charleston, South Carolina

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

AMBER ALERT: 1 twin found, 1 still missing after Columbus car theft
Columbus police: 6-month-old twin involved in December Amber Alert dies
Fans watch Kansas City Chiefs play the Cincinnati Bengals during the second half of the NFL AFC...
WATCH: Joseph Ossai speaks on heartbreaking last play
Bengals QB Joe Burrow arrives in Kansas City wearing a pink shirt with that says "Sorry." The...
Joe Burrow wears Sorry in Advance’s pink bear shirt with pink denim jacket in Kansas City
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrates his touchdown against the...
Report: Chiefs’ star Travis Kelce active for AFC Championship
Mayor Aftab Pureval stirred the pot ahead of the AFC Championship Game
Aftab backtracks on viral video dragging Kansas City, the Chiefs

Latest News

Police say they found Kimberly Goddard, 62, after she went missing Saturday.
Woman missing from City of Wyoming found, police say
A woman stands in front of a display of destroyed Russian tanks and armoured vehicles in...
5 Ukrainian civilians killed as warring sides mull next move
FILE - An Amtrak train emerges from the Baltimore and Potomac Tunnel in Baltimore, Sept. 15,...
For ‘Amtrak Joe’ Biden, Baltimore rail tunnel visit personal
GRAPHIC: Sixth Memphis officer disciplined in Nichols beating, death
Luke Bryan, Barenaked Ladies, and Chicago are all coming to Cincinnati this summer.
Luke Bryan, Barenaked Ladies, Chicago, among some artists coming to Cincinnati this summer