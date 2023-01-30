Luke Bryan, Barenaked Ladies, Chicago, among some artists coming to Cincinnati this summer

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Tri-State concert lovers can rejoice because artists like Luke Bryan, Barenaked Ladies, and Chicago have announced their summer tours and will be making a pit stop in the Queen City.

Bryan will be going on a 36-city tour called “The County On Tour” starting in June and will be making his way to Riverbend Music Center on Aug. 17.

The “Country Girl” singer will bring newcomers Ashley Cooke, Jon Langston, Conner Smith, and DJ Rock newcomers.

“Artists get into the business to make music and perform it for the fans,” Luke said. “Leaving it all out on that stage is what it’s all about for me. I’m excited to support and have so many talented new artists along for the ride this year. It’s one of the most rewarding parts of our job.”

Barenaked Ladies

The pop/ rock trio will be hitting the road this summer on their Last Summer on the Earth 2023 American Tour and will be making their way to PNC Pavillion on Saturday, June 3.

Barenaked Ladies will be performing their hits such as “One Week,” “It’s all been done.” and “The Big Bang Theory.”

American band Semisonic and Scottish rockers Del Amitri will join them on the road.

This tour is a part of a series of tours dating back to 2012, the year that the ancient Mayan calendar had predicted the end of the world. They had fun with the idea and have had the same tour for the last 12 summers with different openers.

CHICAGO

The multi-Grammy award-winning rock band and the highest-charting American band in Billboard Magazine’s Top 125 Artists Of All Time will return to Cincinnati at PNC Pavillion on July 6.

Chicago will be going on tour to support their 38th studio album, Born for This Moment, released in July 2022.

The band has toured every year since they formed in 1967. Chicago has had 21 top-10 singles, five consecutive number-one albums, 11 number-one singles and five gold singles.

They will be performing songs off of Born for This Moment and hits like “Hard to Say I’m Sorry,” “If You Leave Me Now,” and “Colour My World.”

Tickets for all three shows will go on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m.

