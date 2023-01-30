Contests
Man arrested after multiple animals found dead, malnourished near Pike County home

Wyndan Skye, 62, was arrested after Pike County deputies found several of dead and malnourished animals near his home.(Pike County Sheriff's Office)
By Natalya Daoud
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 4:05 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A man was arrested Monday and charged with animal cruelty after deputies discovered over 40 dead dogs and 80 malnourished dogs near a home in Pike County, according to Pike County Sheriff Tracy D. Evans.

Evans says that deputies received a complaint of animal cruelty on Wynn Road on Monday.

Once deputies arrived, they conducted a search warrant and discovered a canine, who appeared to be beaten and dead, tied to a tractor near the road, Evans said.

Evans says deputies also discovered several dead chickens and one live pig near the premise.

Skye was then arrested and charged with cruelty to companion animals, Evans said.

The Ross County Humane Society, Pike County Humane Agents, Pet Pals volunteers, and the Pike County Commissioners arrived at the scene to assist with this investigation.

Most of the animals were taken to remote locations to provide care and medical assessment. Two of the dead animals were taken for necropsy.

A judge set his bond to $40,000, and he will appear again in court on Feb. 6.

