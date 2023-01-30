Contests
Man dies in English Woods shooting, police say

Caleb Simpson, 28, was shot and killed in English Woods Saturday evening, police said.
Caleb Simpson, 28, was shot and killed in English Woods Saturday evening, police said.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 10:18 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -One man died Saturday after a shooting occurred in English Woods, according to Cincinnati police.

Officers say that they were called to the 1600 block of Pulte Street around 5:20 p.m. for the report of a person shot.

Once they arrived, they found Caleb Simpson, 28, dead at the scene, police said.

It is unclear what led to the shooting.

Police do not have a suspect at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cincinnati Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

