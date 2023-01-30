Man dies in English Woods shooting, police say
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 10:18 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -One man died Saturday after a shooting occurred in English Woods, according to Cincinnati police.
Officers say that they were called to the 1600 block of Pulte Street around 5:20 p.m. for the report of a person shot.
Once they arrived, they found Caleb Simpson, 28, dead at the scene, police said.
It is unclear what led to the shooting.
Police do not have a suspect at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Cincinnati Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.