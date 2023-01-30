Man dies in English Woods shooting, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -One man died Saturday after a shooting occurred in English Woods, according to Cincinnati police.

Officers say that they were called to the 1600 block of Pulte Street around 5:20 p.m. for the report of a person shot.

Once they arrived, they found Caleb Simpson, 28, dead at the scene, police said.

It is unclear what led to the shooting.

Police do not have a suspect at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cincinnati Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.

