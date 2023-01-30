Contests
Multiple unexplained deaths reported at South Carolina home

Multiple unexplained deaths occurred at a West Greenville, South Carolina, home on Sunday, authorities said.
By Sumner Moorer and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 9:25 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office along with the Greenville County Sheriff’s office said Sunday that they’re responding to a scene in West Greenville.

The coroner’s office said there are multiple unexplained deaths after authorities received a medical call about several people at a home on Worth St.

The coroner’s office said someone called 911 to report a cardiac arrest.

A heavy law enforcement presence was reported at the scene.

