Ohio trooper saves cat stuck on highway

By Natalya Daoud
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 12:11 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -An Ohio trooper released body camera footage of a cat being rescued off the side of a highway on Tuesday.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Toledo Post Tpr. Katie Thomas found the cat on I-475 in Lucas County.

Thomas and a Good Samaritan were able to safely catch the cat and place it in the backseat of the trooper’s cruiser.

OSP says that the cat was then taken to the Toledo Humane Society, where they named him “Trooper.”

