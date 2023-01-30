WYOMING, Ohio (WXIX) - An investigation is underway into a police-involved shooting in Wyoming overnight, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office and Wyoming police.

Durrell Avenue remains closed at Burns Avenue with a heavy police presence on the scene since about 1 a.m.

A man told FOX19 NOW earlier Monday morning his 28-year-old nephew was shot in the backyard of an apartment building on Durrell Avenue after a report of a break-in and taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Police Investigation underway in Wyoming. One man tells me his nephew was shot this morning around 1. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/EnjSkzSb6v — Ken Baker (@KenBakerTV) January 30, 2023

Just before 8 a.m. Monday, Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey and Wyoming Police Chief Brooke Brady put out a joint statement with new details.

They said three Wyoming officers in all initially responded to 320 Durrell Avenue in Wyoming “for a possible burglary” around 12:40 a.m.

“They encountered two subjects in the rear of the residence, where commands were given but ignored and one subject entered into a vehicle, not obeying commands to stop,” the joint statement reads.

“The subject who entered the vehicle was attempting to flee the scene in a hurry. As the subject was trying to leave the scene, he almost struck an Officer from the Wyoming Police department with the vehicle, causing that officer and another officer on scene to fire their duty weapons at the subject, striking him.

“Fire and EMS were called and the subject was taken to the University Hospital Medical Center, where he remains in critical condition. The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office was requested to handle this investigation. That is all we have to release at this time.”

