Rain, fog, snow chances to start week
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Light snow, freezing rain and rain are all possible Monday and could mix at times.
Patchy, dense fog also is blanketing parts of the Tri-State.
Visibility of a quarter mile or less is possible through mid-morning.
Watch for slick spots on elevated surfaces like bridges and overpasses.
Temperatures are at or just below freezing and will only move up a few degrees by this afternoon.
Two counties in southeastern Indiana, Fayette and Union, are under a Winter Weather Advisory until 1 p.m. Monday.
Mixed precipitation is expected: Up to one inch of snow and a light glazing of ice.
