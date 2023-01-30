Contests
Rain, fog, snow chances to start week

By FOX19 NOW Weather Team
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 7:10 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Light snow, freezing rain and rain are all possible Monday and could mix at times.

Patchy, dense fog also is blanketing parts of the Tri-State.

Visibility of a quarter mile or less is possible through mid-morning.

Watch for slick spots on elevated surfaces like bridges and overpasses.

Temperatures are at or just below freezing and will only move up a few degrees by this afternoon.

Two counties in southeastern Indiana, Fayette and Union, are under a Winter Weather Advisory until 1 p.m. Monday.

Mixed precipitation is expected: Up to one inch of snow and a light glazing of ice.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

