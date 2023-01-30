Rain, fog, snow chances to start week

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Light snow, freezing rain and rain are all possible Monday and could mix at times.

Patchy, dense fog also is blanketing parts of the Tri-State.

Visibility of a quarter mile or less is possible through mid-morning.

Watch for slick spots on elevated surfaces like bridges and overpasses.

Temperatures are at or just below freezing and will only move up a few degrees by this afternoon.

BREAKING: 3-car crash on 3rd Street approaching the Brent Spence Bridge. Watch for icy patches with temps at or below freezing, especially ramps & elevated surfaces. @FOX19 #TheTrafficGuy #FirstAlertTraffic pic.twitter.com/p56I4PAbAb — Stef DiPietrantonio (@StefDFOX19Now) January 30, 2023

Be on the lookout for some foggy spots Monday morning. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/wOLk913VEc — Catherine Bodak (@FOX19Catherine) January 30, 2023

Two counties in southeastern Indiana, Fayette and Union, are under a Winter Weather Advisory until 1 p.m. Monday.

Mixed precipitation is expected: Up to one inch of snow and a light glazing of ice.

