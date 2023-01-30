UC, TQL announce long-term partnership to help student-athletes

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The University of Cincinnati announced Monday they and Total Quality Logistics (TQL) have come to a long-term strategic partnership that will put the freight brokerage business’ logo and signage Nippert Stadium.

The strategic partnership will include field level and stadium signage and logo assets for TQL as well as specific investment to the Bearcats’ indoor practice and performance facility project, according to the university.

The partnership will not change in the renaming of the stadium or field, UC says.

The home of the Bearcats will remain Nippert Stadium and the field will continue to be Carson Field, the university announced Monday.

The UC and TQL partnership will also include a contribution to UC’s Day One Ready Campaign to support next-level success for Bearcats’ student-athletes, the Cincinnati community and university.

The Day One Ready campaign is a fundraising initiative that’s focused on achieving Next Level Success in UC’s new conference, the Big 12, according to the university. The fundraising supports signature facilities, student-athlete wellness and championship readiness.

“We will never be able to fully quantify the value of having TQL, one of North America’s largest logistics firms, fully behind our school and our athletic department,” said John Cunningham, UC Director of Athletics. “TQL is not only an incredibly successful company, it is right in our backyard and shares our same commitment to the Cincinnati community, our student-athletes and our university. We are thrilled TQL shares our same vision for comprehensive excellence and we are excited for the athletic department enhancements this partnership will bring to UC.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.