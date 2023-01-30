Contests
WATCH: Joseph Ossai speaks on heartbreaking last play

Fans watch Kansas City Chiefs play the Cincinnati Bengals during the second half of the NFL AFC...
Fans watch Kansas City Chiefs play the Cincinnati Bengals during the second half of the NFL AFC Championship playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Brian Planalp
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 11:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bengals defensive end Joseph Ossai spoke from the locker room Sunday night after AFC Championship Game loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Ossai played perhaps the best game of his career, and it’s likely the Bengals would not have been in the game at the end at all were it not for his efforts. His late hit on Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, however, put the Chiefs in range for the field goal that ultimately sealed the loss.

He spoke with defensive tackle B.J. Hill at his side:

