WATCH: Joseph Ossai speaks on heartbreaking last play

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bengals defensive end Joseph Ossai spoke from the locker room Sunday night after AFC Championship Game loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Ossai played perhaps the best game of his career, and it’s likely the Bengals would not have been in the game at the end at all were it not for his efforts. His late hit on Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, however, put the Chiefs in range for the field goal that ultimately sealed the loss.

He spoke with defensive tackle B.J. Hill at his side:

