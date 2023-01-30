WATCH: Joseph Ossai speaks on heartbreaking last play

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bengals defensive end Joseph Ossai spoke from the locker room Sunday night after AFC Championship Game loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Ossai played perhaps the best game of his career, and it’s likely the Bengals would not have been in the game at the end at all were it not for his efforts.

His late hit on Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, however, put the Chiefs in range for the field goal that ultimately sealed the loss.

He spoke with defensive tackle B.J. Hill at his side:

At least one Bengal player was angry over the late-game penalty.

Linebacker Germaine Pratt is seen and heard yelling about it as players file into the locker room, according to a video tweeted out overnight by ESPN’s SportsCenter. The video is credited to Spectrum One reporter Katie Kapusta.

