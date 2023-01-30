Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Coffee Talk

Watch for some morning fog and a wintry mix

By Catherine Bodak
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 5:37 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Monday morning, be on the lookout for areas of fog.

A few slick spots are possible - especially on bridges and overpasses. There is a chance of a light wintry mix. Monday afternoon will be much colder with highs in the upper 30s.

Monday night into Tuesday morning will have some light snow showers move into the tri-state, especially along and south of the Ohio River. Minor accumulations of around a half an inch or less are possible and may lead to a few slick spots for the morning commute Tuesday, though it won’t be a widespread issue.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy and cold with highs only in the upper 20s and low 30s. More sunshine shows up Wednesday with temperatures back in the mid 30s after a cold start with morning lows in the teens.

A brief warm up arrives Thursday with more cloud cover as the thermometer reaches the low 40s, but colder and clear conditions move in Thursday night with lows once again in the teens and low 20s. Sunshine ends the work week with afternoon temperatures near freezing, but milder air arrives next weekend along with dry conditions.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

AMBER ALERT: 1 twin found, 1 still missing after Columbus car theft
Columbus police: 6-month-old twin of December Amber Alert dies
Bengals QB Joe Burrow arrives in Kansas City wearing a pink shirt with that says "Sorry." The...
Joe Burrow wears Sorry in Advance’s pink bear shirt with pink denim jacket in Kansas City
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrates his touchdown against the...
Report: Chiefs’ star Travis Kelce active for AFC Championship
Mayor Aftab Pureval stirred the pot ahead of the AFC Championship Game
Aftab backtracks on viral video dragging Kansas City, the Chiefs
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) sets up a play in the second quarter of the AFC...
Chiefs beat the Bengals in AFC Championship Game classic

Latest News

Tracking chilly conditions for the work week along with chances for wintry weather.
Light wintry mix and chilly to start the work week
Tracking some light wintry mix for the start of the week.
A chilly start to the week with light wintry mix possible
Drizzle ends with wintry mix on the way
Showers Gradually Come To An End
Showers Gradually Come To An End