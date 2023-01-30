Watch for some morning fog and a wintry mix

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Monday morning, be on the lookout for areas of fog.

A few slick spots are possible - especially on bridges and overpasses. There is a chance of a light wintry mix. Monday afternoon will be much colder with highs in the upper 30s.

Monday night into Tuesday morning will have some light snow showers move into the tri-state, especially along and south of the Ohio River. Minor accumulations of around a half an inch or less are possible and may lead to a few slick spots for the morning commute Tuesday, though it won’t be a widespread issue.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy and cold with highs only in the upper 20s and low 30s. More sunshine shows up Wednesday with temperatures back in the mid 30s after a cold start with morning lows in the teens.

A brief warm up arrives Thursday with more cloud cover as the thermometer reaches the low 40s, but colder and clear conditions move in Thursday night with lows once again in the teens and low 20s. Sunshine ends the work week with afternoon temperatures near freezing, but milder air arrives next weekend along with dry conditions.

