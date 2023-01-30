Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Coffee Talk

What happens to unused Bengals 2023 AFC Champions gear?

This is the ninth year Good360 has partnered with the NFL in providing the logistics to...
This is the ninth year Good360 has partnered with the NFL in providing the logistics to transport that merchandise outside of North America to nonprofit organizations in need.(WXIX)
By Ashley Smith
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 4:40 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - When your team is headed to the Super Bowl, one of the first things you want to do is get some new gear to support your team.

Immediately after both games Sunday, AFC and NFC Championship clothing was able to be sold.

Even though the Bengals did not get to sport that clothing, the merchandise that was created still goes to a good cause.

It takes a lot of time to print all of that gear that is available immediately after the game.

The NFL is responsible for printing that merchandise, but what happens to the other team’s gear? That’s where Good360 comes in.

This is the ninth year Good360 has partnered with the NFL in providing the logistics to transport that merchandise outside of North America to nonprofit organizations in need.

“It could be someone who doesn’t have clothing, or it could be very hot; they need a hat on their head,” says Good360 CEO Romaine Seguin. “They need a shirt on their shoulders, or it’s chilly; they need a long sleeve shirt.”

They also work with other companies that may have excess product due to overstocking or supply chain issues amongst other problems.

This is the second time Good360 has transported Bengals championship gear to people in need.

They did it after the Super Bowl in Los Angeles in 2022.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

AMBER ALERT: 1 twin found, 1 still missing after Columbus car theft
Columbus police: 6-month-old twin involved in December Amber Alert dies
Fans watch Kansas City Chiefs play the Cincinnati Bengals during the second half of the NFL AFC...
WATCH: Joseph Ossai speaks on heartbreaking last play
Bengals QB Joe Burrow arrives in Kansas City wearing a pink shirt with that says "Sorry." The...
Joe Burrow wears Sorry in Advance’s pink bear shirt with pink denim jacket in Kansas City
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrates his touchdown against the...
Report: Chiefs’ star Travis Kelce active for AFC Championship
Mayor Aftab Pureval stirred the pot ahead of the AFC Championship Game
Aftab backtracks on viral video dragging Kansas City, the Chiefs

Latest News

Woman shot in Greenhills home, dispatch says
Burglary, theft, sexual imposition reported at UC residence hall, police say
Burglary, theft, sexual imposition reported at UC residence hall, police say
Wyndan Skye, 62, was arrested after Pike County deputies found several of dead and malnourished...
Man arrested after multiple animals found dead, malnourished near Pike County home
Ten medics were called to the bus crash scene, according to Butler County Dispatch.
Lakota school bus crashes with 53 students onboard