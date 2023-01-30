What happens to unused Bengals 2023 AFC Champions gear?

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - When your team is headed to the Super Bowl, one of the first things you want to do is get some new gear to support your team.

Immediately after both games Sunday, AFC and NFC Championship clothing was able to be sold.

Even though the Bengals did not get to sport that clothing, the merchandise that was created still goes to a good cause.

It takes a lot of time to print all of that gear that is available immediately after the game.

The NFL is responsible for printing that merchandise, but what happens to the other team’s gear? That’s where Good360 comes in.

This is the ninth year Good360 has partnered with the NFL in providing the logistics to transport that merchandise outside of North America to nonprofit organizations in need.

“It could be someone who doesn’t have clothing, or it could be very hot; they need a hat on their head,” says Good360 CEO Romaine Seguin. “They need a shirt on their shoulders, or it’s chilly; they need a long sleeve shirt.”

They also work with other companies that may have excess product due to overstocking or supply chain issues amongst other problems.

This is the second time Good360 has transported Bengals championship gear to people in need.

They did it after the Super Bowl in Los Angeles in 2022.

