Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Coffee Talk

Woman shot in Greenhills home, dispatch says

(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 4:41 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENHILLS, Ohio (WXIX) - Law enforcement officers are at the scene of a confirmed shooting in Green Hills, according to Hamilton County Dispatch.

It happened around 4 p.m. in a home on Bayham Drive near Winton Woods Park.

Police were initially dispatched on a report of a woman having been shot twice.

The woman has been transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center in unknown condition.

FOX19 is on our way to the scene. We will update this developing story as more information surfaces.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

AMBER ALERT: 1 twin found, 1 still missing after Columbus car theft
Columbus police: 6-month-old twin involved in December Amber Alert dies
Fans watch Kansas City Chiefs play the Cincinnati Bengals during the second half of the NFL AFC...
WATCH: Joseph Ossai speaks on heartbreaking last play
Bengals QB Joe Burrow arrives in Kansas City wearing a pink shirt with that says "Sorry." The...
Joe Burrow wears Sorry in Advance’s pink bear shirt with pink denim jacket in Kansas City
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrates his touchdown against the...
Report: Chiefs’ star Travis Kelce active for AFC Championship
Mayor Aftab Pureval stirred the pot ahead of the AFC Championship Game
Aftab backtracks on viral video dragging Kansas City, the Chiefs

Latest News

This is the ninth year Good360 has partnered with the NFL in providing the logistics to...
What happens to unused Bengals 2023 AFC Champions gear?
Burglary, theft, sexual imposition reported at UC residence hall, police say
Burglary, theft, sexual imposition reported at UC residence hall, police say
Wyndan Skye, 62, was arrested after Pike County deputies found several of dead and malnourished...
Man arrested after multiple animals found dead, malnourished near Pike County home
Ten medics were called to the bus crash scene, according to Butler County Dispatch.
Lakota school bus crashes with 53 students onboard