Woman shot in Greenhills home, dispatch says

GREENHILLS, Ohio (WXIX) - Law enforcement officers are at the scene of a confirmed shooting in Green Hills, according to Hamilton County Dispatch.

It happened around 4 p.m. in a home on Bayham Drive near Winton Woods Park.

Police were initially dispatched on a report of a woman having been shot twice.

The woman has been transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center in unknown condition.

FOX19 is on our way to the scene. We will update this developing story as more information surfaces.

