Attendance limited for Taft, Woodward basketball game due to safety concerns

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - It will be a limited crowd in attendance for Friday’s boys high school basketball game between Taft and Woodward.

Due to previous altercations with spectators, Woodward High School Interim Principal Michael Workman says they made the decision to only allow two parents/caregivers per player.

Cheerleaders from each school will also be allowed to have two parents/caregivers in attendance, Workman explained.

No other spectators will be permitted, according to Workman’s message.

Players must provide parent/caregiver names to Woodward’s athletic director by Thursday. Pre-approved parents/caregivers can purchase tickets at the door upon ID verification.

All pre-sales for the game are halted and refunds will be made to those that already purchased tickets.

Cincinnati Public Schools is providing extra security at the game to ensure these safety precautions are followed, the letter to parents/caregivers explains.

Friday’s game will be live-streamed through CPS’ YouTube channel.

