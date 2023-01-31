Bearcats football schedule highlighted by Oklahoma matchup
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 2:05 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The University of Cincinnati Bearcats football schedule has been released.
The 2023 season will be the first for the Bearcats as part of the Big 12 conference and one legendary program is coming to Nippert Stadium.
The season opens at Nippert Stadium against Eastern Kentucky University on Sept. 2.
UC’s first road game will be at Pitt the following week.
Perhaps the most highly anticipated game this season will be when the Oklahoma Sooners come to Nippert Stadium on Sept. 23.
