Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Coffee Talk

Bearcats football schedule highlighted by Oklahoma matchup

The Cincinnati Bearcats football team faced off against the Tulsa Golden Hurricanes at Nippert...
The Cincinnati Bearcats football team faced off against the Tulsa Golden Hurricanes at Nippert Stadium on Nov. 6, 2021.(Cincinnati Enquirer)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 2:05 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The University of Cincinnati Bearcats football schedule has been released.

The 2023 season will be the first for the Bearcats as part of the Big 12 conference and one legendary program is coming to Nippert Stadium.

The season opens at Nippert Stadium against Eastern Kentucky University on Sept. 2.

UC’s first road game will be at Pitt the following week.

Perhaps the most highly anticipated game this season will be when the Oklahoma Sooners come to Nippert Stadium on Sept. 23.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fans watch Kansas City Chiefs play the Cincinnati Bengals during the second half of the NFL AFC...
WATCH: Joseph Ossai speaks on heartbreaking last play
This is the ninth year Good360 has partnered with the NFL in providing the logistics to...
What happens to unused Bengals 2023 AFC Champions gear?
Multiple law enforcement agencies are on scene on Durrell Avenue in Wyoming early Monday. A man...
Man brain-dead after Wyoming officer-involved shooting, family says
Mayor Aftab Pureval stirred the pot ahead of the AFC Championship Game
Cincinnati mayor responds to Travis Kelce’s ‘jabroni’ remark
Police say they found Kimberly Goddard, 62, after she went missing Saturday.
Woman missing from City of Wyoming found, police say

Latest News

The home of the Bearcats will remain Nippert Stadium and the field will continue to be Carson...
UC, TQL announce long-term partnership to help student-athletes
Xavier Musketeers forward Jerome Hunter (2) is double teamed under the basket in the first half...
Why Xavier is wearing gold-trimmed jerseys tonight against UConn
DerMarr Johnson
DerMarr Johnson leaving Cincinnati Bearcats to coach with Bob Huggins in West Virginia
Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner
Three former UC Bearcat football players named NFL All-Pros