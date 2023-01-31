Contests
Case dismissed against ex-P&G employee after alleged ‘threats’ against former employer

Proctor & Gamble’s offices in downtown Cincinnati closed on May 18 due to security concerns, a company spokesperson told FOX19 NOW.(FOX19 NOW)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 12:43 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The case against a former Procter & Gamble employee accused of making threats against the company has been dismissed, according to the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office.

Benjamin Wood was indicted on felony charges of inducing panic in May for “concerning statements” that shut down P&G’s downtown office in May, then Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters said.

On Tuesday, Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Amy Clausing said the case against Wood was dismissed because a necessary witness failed to show up for trial.

“Without their testimony, we could not proceed,” Clausing explained. “As a result, the case against him was dismissed for want of prosecution by the court.”

Wood was formerly employed by P&G, but was terminated in 2021, according to Deters.

He allegedly said he was going to “shut down the world via Cincinnati tomorrow,” which prompted P&G to close its office on May 18, Deters said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

