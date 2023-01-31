Case dismissed against ex-P&G employee after alleged ‘threats’ against former employer

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The case against a former Procter & Gamble employee accused of making threats against the company has been dismissed, according to the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office.

Benjamin Wood was indicted on felony charges of inducing panic in May for “concerning statements” that shut down P&G’s downtown office in May, then Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters said.

On Tuesday, Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Amy Clausing said the case against Wood was dismissed because a necessary witness failed to show up for trial.

“Without their testimony, we could not proceed,” Clausing explained. “As a result, the case against him was dismissed for want of prosecution by the court.”

Wood was formerly employed by P&G, but was terminated in 2021, according to Deters.

He allegedly said he was going to “shut down the world via Cincinnati tomorrow,” which prompted P&G to close its office on May 18, Deters said.

