Cold and mostly cloudy today

By Ashley Smith
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 12:34 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Winter Weather Advisory has expired. However, there are still some slick spots on the roads. The rest of the day will be cloudy and cold with temperatures in the 20s much of the day. Wind chills will be in the teens much of the day.

It will be cold overnight and that could lead to some refreeze with a low of 19.

Much of the extended forecast looks to be quiet and dry. The weekend will be dry too with warmer weather both Saturday and Sunday. That weekend warmth leads into the first part of next week with lots of sunshine Monday and a high near 50.

