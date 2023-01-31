Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Coffee Talk

COVID-19 ‘baby bump’ brought an increased US fertility rate in 2021

The U.S. saw a "baby bump" in 2021.
The U.S. saw a "baby bump" in 2021.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 7:53 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The United States saw a “baby bump” in 2021.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says nearly 3.7 million births were registered in the United States that year. That is about 50,000 more than in 2020.

The findings are a major reversal from previous years, which saw birth rates steadily dropping, but even with the small uptick, the number of babies born was still far below pre-pandemic levels.

The U.S. fertility rate was still below replacement in 2021, meaning there are not enough births for a generation to replace itself as people die.

Researchers said the pandemic likely played a major role in the last few years for people deciding whether to have a baby.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fans watch Kansas City Chiefs play the Cincinnati Bengals during the second half of the NFL AFC...
WATCH: Joseph Ossai speaks on heartbreaking last play
Multiple law enforcement agencies are on scene on Durrell Avenue in Wyoming early Monday. A man...
Man brain-dead after Wyoming officer-involved shooting, family says
Mayor Aftab Pureval stirred the pot ahead of the AFC Championship Game
Cincinnati mayor responds to Travis Kelce’s ‘jabroni’ remark
This is the ninth year Good360 has partnered with the NFL in providing the logistics to...
What happens to unused Bengals 2023 AFC Champions gear?
Police say they found Kimberly Goddard, 62, after she went missing Saturday.
Woman missing from City of Wyoming found, police say

Latest News

Cindy Williams, who played Shirley opposite Penny Marshall's Laverne on the popular sitcom...
Cindy Williams of 'Laverne & Shirley' dies at 75
Overnight snow and ice are slowing the morning commute on the Cut-in-the-Hill in northern...
First Alert Traffic: ‘Several vehicles stuck’ on William Howard Taft, police close road
Ukrainian Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the country's southern Mykolaiv region and met with...
After tank pledges, Ukraine seeks Western fighter jets
Surveillance image showing carjacking
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: St. Louis pastor carjacked at gunpoint