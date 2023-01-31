Deputies: Man arrested after 40 dead dogs found on property, 80 more found emaciated

PIKETON, Ohio (Gray News) – An Ohio man was arrested and charged with animal cruelty after police said he was found with 40 dead dogs on his property. Officials said 80 other dogs were found in various states of emaciation.

The Pike County Sheriff’s Office said 62-year-old Wyndan Skye was taken into custody over the weekend.

Deputies with the sheriff’s office executed a search warrant on Skye’s property in Piketon, Ohio, following an animal cruelty complaint.

When they first arrived at the property, deputies said they found a dead dog tied to a tractor nearby the property that appeared to have been beaten.

In addition to the 40 dead dogs and 80 emaciated dogs, deputies also said they found several dead chickens and one live pig.

The sheriff’s office was assisted by many animal welfare organizations to remove the living animals from the property and take them to locations where care and medical assessments could be provided. The sheriff’s office said two of the dead animals were taken for an autopsy.

Authorities are continuing to investigate.

Skye is currently held on a $40,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 6.

