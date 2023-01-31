Contests
Fairfield Walmart shooting suspect found competent to stand trial

Anthony Brown was indicted on charges of aggravated murder, murder, aggravated robbery, felonious assault and having weapons under disability on June 2, court records show.(Butler County Sheriff's Office)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 3:08 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - The suspect accused of killing one person and injuring another in the late May shooting at a Fairfield Township Walmart was found competent to stand trial, it was announced in court Tuesday.

Anthony Brown, 32, was indicted on charges of aggravated murder, murder, aggravated robbery, felonious assault and having weapons under disability on June 2, Butler County court records show.

The 32-year-old allegedly killed Adam Lee Black, 35, on May 26 during an attempted robbery, the Fairfield Township police incident report explained. Black was shopping at the store at the time of the shooting.

A Walmart employee was shot in the chest and taken to UC West Chester Hospital in critical condition, police said. He was released from the ICU a few days later, Butler County Assistant Prosecutor Katie Pridemore said during Brown’s bond hearing on June 3.

During the June 3 hearing, Brown’s bond was reduced from $5 million to $1.2 million. His attorney, Clyde Bennett II, called the original bond amount “unconstitutional.”

However, a Butler County Clerk of Courts record obtained on June 14 shows Brown is now being held with no bond.

Brown’s trial date is scheduled for June 26-30 before Judge Haughey in Butler County.

